CJI Ramana visits Golden Temple in Amritsar

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Wednesday night visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh the Sikh New Year. It is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and in other parts of north India.

"My good wishes for Vaisakhi. I am very happy today, my lifetime dream came true as my family members and I reached the Golden Temple. I thank the managing committee," he said.

Earlier in the day, the CJI visited the Border Security Force museum and Attari-Wagah Border. He also attended the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

On the 103rd anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Wednesday, the Chief Justice of India reached the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to pay his tribute to the martyrs.

CJI is on a visit to Punjab with his family.

He was received by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday with a bouquet during his maiden visit to the state.

Punjab CM expressed his gratitude to welcome the CJI and said that the entire state is elated to welcome him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor