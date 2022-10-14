CJI UU Lalit recuses to hear BS Yediyurappa's plea in land case

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Friday recused from hearing former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's plea challenging Karnataka High Court order restoring the criminal complaint against him in alleged forgery of documents over the withdrawal of approval for a parcel of land in the state.

Chief Justice of India Lalit directed to list the matter after Diwali before an appropriate bench of the Supreme Court in which he is not a member.

The Supreme court was hearing Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order dated January 5 2021 whereby the HC has restored a criminal complaint against B S Yediyurappa, former minister for industries Murugesh R Nirani and one more accused.

On January 27 2021, the court granted interim protection from arrest to B S Yediyurappa in the matter.

The allegations against the respondents Yediyurappa and others were that they entered into a criminal conspiracy and forged documents purported to have been issued by the petitioner seeking to withdraw the approval granted by the High-Level Clearance Committee for allotment of 26 acres of land to the complainant at Devanahalli Industrial Area, Bengaluru Rural District.

The complaint was filed by one A Alam Pasha seeking action against Yediyurappa for the alleged offences punishable under sections 418, 465, 468, 471 read with 120B of IPC and sections 13(1)(c), 13(1)(d)(ii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

