'Claimant of taking Bal Thackeray's legacy forward left Hindutva for power', Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav

Mumbai, June 19 Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde on Wednesday criticised his former 'boss' and SS (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying the claimant of taking forward the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray "has left Hindutva for power".

Speaking at a programme here to mark Shiv Sena's 58th anniversary, Eknath Shinde said: "Balasaheb Thackeray used to start his speech with all Hindu brothers and sisters. But today, on the occasion of the anniversary, Uddhav Thackeray refrained from saying Hindu brothers and sisters. Where did their Hindutva go? How desperate are they for votes?"

"Shiv Sena only has the strength to shoot the bow and arrow. Uddhav Thackeray is allergic to Hindutva as he is ashamed of it," the Maharashtra CM said.

Eknath Shinde also strongly defended the "revolt" by him and 39 other Shiv Sena (undivided) legislators two years ago to "free the party which was tied up with Congress".

Uddhav Thackeray was then the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his party was in alliance with the Congress.

Speaking at the programme, Eknath Shinde said that it was done to preserve the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"It was truly shown by the people in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, which is the real Shiv Sena. Voters have shown trust. I promise we will not let that trust slip in the coming assembly election too," he said.

"Today, Shiv Sena has grown in Thane, Konkan and the entire Maharashtra. We have kept Shiv Sena's stronghold intact in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Shiv Sena has won Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also. On the other hand, the Thackeray group could not get a single seat in Konkan. Therefore, we have won the Lok Sabha elections by a landslide, not by a margin," the Maharashtra CM said.

"Shiv Sena has won seven Lok Sabha seats. The party could have won five more seats. Now I have more responsibility in MahaYuti being the Chief Minister and I will fulfil that responsibility," Eknath Shinde added.

He also lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) for its allegation of manipulation of EVMs in Mumbai North West constituency where Shiv Sena nominee Ravindra Waikar won by defeating Amol Kirtikar of Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

"Waikar's victory is the victory of the people, it is a victory on merit, the victory of the real Shiv Sena," he said, criticising the Shiv Sena (UBT) for its false propaganda.

