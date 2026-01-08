Clarification issued over unmapped form of MP Viriato Fernandes during SIR in Goa

Panaji, Jan 8 Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Goa, the office of the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for the 26-Dabolim Assembly constituency has issued an official clarification regarding the enumeration form submitted for Congress Lok Sabha MP from South Goa, Captain Viriato Hipolito Mendonca Fernandes.

The clarification, issued by the Joint Mamlatdar-III of Mormugao taluka, pertains to procedural deficiencies that resulted in the form being categorised as “unmapped” in the electoral system.

According to the official note, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Part No. 19 had collected the enumeration form during the SIR exercise. However, the form did not contain certain mandatory details, including the Assembly Constituency number, Part number and the serial number in the electoral roll.

Due to the absence of these key identifiers, the system was unable to automatically link the form with the existing electoral roll record of the elector. As per standard operating procedure, the system consequently flagged the form as “unmapped,” which led to the automatic generation and issuance of a hearing notice.

“The hearing notice was generated and issued automatically as per the prescribed procedure,” the clarification stated, stressing that the action was procedural in nature and not directed at any individual.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of allegations made by MP Viriato Fernandes, who had earlier claimed that he received a notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) requiring him to appear in person with documents to verify his identity in order to retain his name on the electoral rolls.

The South Goa MP, a former Navy officer, had described the scrutiny of a sitting parliamentarian as reinforcing the Opposition’s concerns that the SIR exercise was being used to systematically delete names of genuine voters, potentially disenfranchising them and affecting their participation in elections.

Responding to these claims, the electoral office reiterated that the “unmapped” status was the result of incomplete information in the submitted form and that the process followed was fully automated and in accordance with established guidelines.

The matter, officials said, is currently under inquiry, and no further details have been shared regarding the final outcome or any corrective steps.

The clarification has been issued to address speculation surrounding the notice served to the MP and to reaffirm that the revision exercise is being conducted uniformly, without bias or selective targeting.

Officials also underlined the importance of accurate and complete data entry during electoral revision exercises, noting that even minor omissions can trigger automated procedural actions under the system.

The clarification was made public through official channels, including platforms associated with the Dabolim Assembly constituency and the Chief Electoral Office, Goa.

