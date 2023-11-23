Clarify your stand on Special Status for Bihar: Tejashwi tells Centre

Patna, Nov 23 A day after the Bihar Cabinet passed a proposal for Special Status for the state, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asked the Narendra Modi Government to clarify its stand on this issue.

Yadav also said that if the Centre does not meet the demand of the Bihar Government, it should put its views in public domain.

While speaking to media persons in Patna’s Secretariat, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Bihar Chief Minister has demanded Special Status for the state many times from the Centre. But the Prime Minister is not listening. If you (Modi) don’t want to give Special Status to Bihar, clarify it in public domain and then we will look into it and work in our own way for the development of Bihar.”

“Our government has done historic work like successfully conducting a caste-based survey in Bihar. We were wishing that a caste census would take place in the country and we met the Prime Minister in this context but he did not agree to it.

“The Bihar Government conducted the caste survey on its own and the efforts of our Chief Minister should be appreciated. Due to him, we have obtained such huge data of people, their castes and economic conditions.”

“The data has given the numbers of people living under the poverty line. Poor people are in every section of society including in the upper castes. Hence, the Chief Minister decided to enhance the limit of reservation during the recently-concluded Winter Session,” Yadav said.

