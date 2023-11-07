Clash after argument over bill in posh Panchkula nightclub, waiter dragged on car bonnet

India- Chandigarh, Nov 7 A violent clash erupted after an argument over bill at a nightclub in Haryana's Panchkula early on Sunday, as per a video going viral.

As a waiter at the club tried to stop the fleeing customers, he was dragged for over 100 metres on their car’s bonnet.

The incident was reported at the Posh Cafe & Club in Sector 20 on early Sunday when a group of people, including three women, got into an argument with the staff over the bill after partying till 4 a.m.

As per reports, the men assaulted the club staff and the bouncers with sticks while the women brandished swords as the argument over the food and liquor bills.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras and gone viral on the social media.

