Clash among Shahabuddin's relatives in Bihar's Motihari, 6 injured

Patna, Aug 2 Violent clash broke out among the relatives of Bihar's known bahubali and former RJD MP, late Mohd Shahabuddin in Bihar’s Motihari district that involved his daughter and left six injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Rani Kothi in Jaanpul locality under town police station in the district.

The victims claimed that Shahabuddin’s supporters were involved in the attack and they fired more than 25 rounds of gun shots as well. Stone pelting also take place during the incident.

Shahabuddin’s daughter was married to the son of Sayyad Iftikhar Khan of Motihari, who had a property dispute with his brother Imtiyaz Ahmed.

The incident was triggered after Imtiyaz’s son Farhan Ahmed was constructing a boundary wall near his house to build a market.

A large number of people carrying firearms and batons came in SUVs and cars. “My son showed the registry papers and said that the construction was taking place in the areas under his side. The men who came there did not to listen to him and assaulted him. They have ransacked the properties, broke doors and furniture. They also fired several rounds in the air as well,” Imtiyaz Ahmed said.

“My brother’s son had married the daughter of Mohammad Shahabuddin. The goons who came here belong to his gang. They have attacked us,” he said.

“When they arrived at the place, they asked me for the documents which I had shown. They took me to the construction area and demolished the wall. They fired 20 to 25 rounds as well to terrorise us. Due to the attack six persons, including my manager Gopi Yadav were injured in the clash,” Farhan said.

“We have received information about the firing in Jaanpul locality and a police team went there. It was a property dispute between two brothers. We have recovered some dead cartridges from the crime scene. The matter is under investigation. The family members of Iftikhar Khan are absconding now,” said an officer of Town police station Motihari.

