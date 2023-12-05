Clash between student groups in Greater Noida, five arrested

Greater Noida, Dec 5 A gang of six persons suddenly barged into a party going in Supertech Czar Apartments in Dadri area of Greater Noida and indulged in violence as they tried to kidnap a student from there, as per videos of the incident going viral.

Responding to a complaint by the afflicted side, police swung into action and arrested five people, while sources said that the incident, which occurred on Monday, was the outcome of a dispute between two student groups.

A video of some youths beating up a youth and trying to force him into a car was among the videos that went viral.

According to officials, the party was underway at the residence of Ujjwal Bhati in the society when the half a dozen youths came on cars and attacked Bhati and another youth, named Vedant. It was Vedant who was seen in the viral video of being beaten and forced into the car.

Police said that members of both sides were students of a reputed university and the incident related to a fight between two groups there.

ADCP, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar said that there was a clash between Shantanu and Shivam, both of Delhi, three days back. On Monday, there was a clash between a group comprising Vedant, Aryan, and Ojas Mishra, and another of Nitish Bhati and Sushant Bhadana.

He said five people from both groups have been taken into custody but dismissed the claim of abduction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor