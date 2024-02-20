Class 10 student commits suicide in Delhi, police probing all angles including denial of exam admit card

New Delhi, Feb 20 A 16-year-old student committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding that all angles are being probed including the denial of the admit card for board exams.

A senior police official said that the deceased was a class 10 student at Army Public School, Shankar Vihar and was a resident of the same area.

"He committed suicide by hanging himself with chunni . No suicide note was found," the official said adding that his father is a soldier and mother is a housewife.

The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the body was handed over to parents, the official said.

"Facts regarding admit card are being verified. No complaint has been submitted by parents/anyone in the matter as of now. Further investigation is underway from all angles," said the official.

This came after an X user named Mukul alleged that the boy was denied admit card for his board exams.

"A young boy, aggrieved by the illegal denial of the issue of Admit Card for his Board Exams and insult to his mother by the Principal, a precious life has been lost. There were a large number of complaints of misbehaviour by the very same Principal in the past also," the post read.

The post also called for a case of abetment to suicide to be registered against the principal and a thorough investigation be carried out, alleging that the principal was "now trying to terrorise the students to not to speak" about the matter

