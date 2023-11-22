Class 10 student gang-raped while returning from Chhath puja in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Nov 22 A Class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped while returning after attending Chhath Puja with her family in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, the police said.

Two people have been arrested in the case.

Police identified the accused as Deepak and Upendra.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the survivor while she was returning from Chhath Puja, took her to a deserted house and gang-raped her.

The incident came to the fore after the survivor's 12-year-old brother found her missing and started searching for her. The boy reached the crime spot where the accused thrashed him. When he raised an alarm, few locals came to his rescue but by then both accused had escaped, said police.

Superintendent of Police (North), Arun Kumar, said, "Both the accused have now been arrested."

