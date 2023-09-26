Class 10 student jumps to death from 35th floor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 26 A Class 10 student of an international school died by suicide by jumping from 35th floor of an upscale apartment complex in Hyderabad, police said.

The 15-year-old took the extreme step by jumping into an open duct after reaching the top floor of My Home Bhooja apartment under Raidurgam Police Station. The boy’s family was residing in the same apartment.

Police said before taking the extreme step, he had sent a message to his mother stating that he is killing himself due to personal problems. The student had left home around 7.30 a.m. and when he did not return till late in the night, the family members began the search.

Around 2 a.m., they lodged a complaint with the police. After registering a case, police took up the investigation by scanning CCTV footage in the apartment building. As it was clear from the footage that he did not leave the premises, the search operation was focused on the multiple blocks in the same apartment.

The police found, through CCTV footage, that the boy went up to 35th floor by the lift.

Around 7 a.m. the body was lying on the ground in a pool of blood near J block.

Police said the boy’s family was staying in a flat on the sixth floor H block. The boy’s father works as an analyst in a financial company and the family, hailing from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, had moved from Mumbai to Hyderabad a year ago.

The boy was studying Class 10 at the Oakridge International School in Khajaguda. Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation. A police officer said they would speak to family members, friends and school authorities as part of the investigation to find out the reasons for the suicide.

