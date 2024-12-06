Class 12 student shoots dead principal in MP's Chhatarpur

Bhopal, Dec 6 In a shocking incident, a school principal was allegedly shot dead by a student in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a government-run senior higher secondary school located in Ghamora village under the jurisdiction of Orchha Road police station.

According to the information, the principal came out of his office and went to the washroom around 1:30 p.m. When he came out from the washroom, a student studying in Class 12 opened fire at him.

He was shot twice -- one in the head and another in the chest -- and fled from the spot. The deceased principal has been identified as Surendra Kumar Saxena (55), a resident of Chhatarpur.

Hearing the gunshots, some teachers and students came out from their classes and found the principal Sexena lying in a pool of blood. They took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the school and began investigating the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem, according to the police.

The incident triggered panic among the students and teachers present in the school.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh, who along with other police personnel arrived at the spot, said two teams had been deployed to search the accused student.

He said police teams have started interrogation of school staff and some students of senior classes. However, the reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained.

"School staff and some students are being interrogated. Meanwhile, two police teams are searching for the accused student," ASP Vikram Singh said.

As the news about the incident spread, parents of other students started gathering at the school and took the children back to their homes.

