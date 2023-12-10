Class 12 students thrash boy from another school in UP, FIR lodged

Lucknow, Dec 10 A group of Class 12 students of a prominent school brutally thrashed and humiliated a 17-year-old boy of a different school in Sushant Golf City police station area.

The incident was filmed by the attackers and circulated among their peers.

Eight of the accused have been identified by the victim's father, who has filed a complaint with the police.

According to the complainant, his son had befriended one of the attackers a few weeks ago. However, some days back, the accused called the victim to accompany him to someplace.

“My son politely declined, citing upcoming exams and suggested they meet near his housing society. On December 1, my son met the accused as arranged. The accused and his friends surrounded him and forced him into their car. They then drove to a secluded location on Shaheed Path where they punched and kicked him brutally. They even filmed the entire ordeal on a mobile phone,” the complainant said.

SHO, Golf City, Anjani Mishra, said an FIR was registered on Saturday and a probe is underway.

