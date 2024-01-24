Class 6 student faints due to cold in Bihar's Sheohar

Patna, Jan 24 A Class 6 student in Bihar' Sheohar fell unconscious in her school due to extreme cold on Wednesday.

The student was identified as Natgis Khatoon, 8, a resident of Rampur Keso village under Dumri Katsari block in the district and studying in the government middle school.

Following the incident, the principal immediately informed her father Nasre Alam and admitted her to the primary health centre at Dumri Katsari block where she is slowly recuperating.

This incident has raised some serious question marks over the policy of Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak who has forced schools to stay open in the districts.

However, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh ignored the department's directives and ordered closure of school from nursery to Class 8 in the district, using his powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, as such cold weather can prove to be hazardous to primary and middle school students.

This led to a letter war arose between him and the Education Department but he did not budge from his stand.

However, his counterparts in other districts failed to follow his example and schools are open despite the cold.

