Class 8 student thrashed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 A 14-year-old minor boy died on Friday following an altercation with some boy, an official said, adding he was brutally thrashed following which he succumbed to injuries.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the incident occurred at 2.15 p.m. on Friday and information regarding the incident was received at 4.04 p.m. from JPC Hospital, following which the police teams were dispatched to the hospital and spot.

The DCP said that the deceased, a resident of Brahmpuri, was a Class 8 student in a private school.

Upon reaching the hospital, it was found that the boy had sustained injuries to the head, face and left hand.

"Blood spots were found at several places on the road. He was declared brought dead at JPC hospital," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that it seems that he had an altercation with some boy after school, however, facts are still being ascertained.

"A case of murder has been registered at New Usmanpur police station. The police teams are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits and to know the crime sequence," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor