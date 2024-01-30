Class VI girl dies in TN due to dengue fever

Chennai, Jan 30( IANS) A Class VI girl student in Periyakurumbatheru village, around 8 km from Tirupathur, died of dengue fever on Tuesday.

According to panchayat health officials, 10 persons are under treatment for dengue in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Surveda (11), who was studying in the government higher secondary school in the village.

Tamil Nadu health officials have confirmed her identity.

Suveda was treated for high fever at a private hospital a few days ago from where she was discharged and taken back home. However, her health worsened, and she died while being taken to a private hospital in Vaniyambadi town during early morning hours of Tuesday.

Her father, S. Raja, had sustained injuries in a bull race he attended as a spectator on January 24.

The district administration has commenced taking preventive measures, which include fogging and clearing of stagnant water in the abandoned areas.

