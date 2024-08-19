Class X student stabbed by classmate in Udaipur succumbs to his injuries

Jaipur, Aug 19 In a tragic turn of events, a Class 10 student who was stabbed by his classmate at a government school in Udaipur on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The 15-year-old student, identified as Devraj Mochi, sustained severe injuries after being stabbed by his classmate following an altercation on Friday. He was admitted to the MB Hospital where his condition deteriorated at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

As soon as the news of his demise was confirmed by the doctors, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the hospital, officials said.

On Friday, violence broke out in the city after the stabbing incident when nearly half-a-dozen cars were set on fire by an angry mob, while incidents of stone pelting were also reported from certain parts of the city.

As per reports, the students were from different communities which led to tension in the city.

District Collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal held a meeting with the hospital administration at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday, following which the SP instructed to build barricades outside the Emergency ward for security purposes.

Entry of people has been barred at both the main gates of the hospital.

As per sources, at around 2 p.m., Devraj's sister Suhani and a cousin had tied rakhi to him after obtaining approval from the District Collector, praying for his long life.

Police forces have also been deployed in different parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident, while the internet ban has also been extended till 10 p.m. to stop the spread of rumours.

SP Goyal and other officers are personally monitoring the security arrangements in the hospital premises.

District collector and SP were in hospital at the time of filing the report.

Commenting on the tragic development, state Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "I appeal to all to maintain law and order. We will try to give the harshest punishment to the accused. Our government stands with the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, Devraj's mother has demanded that the culprit should be hanged.

On Friday, the two classmates, both aged 15 years, got into a fight during post-lunch hours at a government school in the Bhatiyani Chauhatta area following which one student stabbed the other with a knife..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor