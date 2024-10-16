Classical language: Assam CM holds discussions to celebrate Bhasha Gaurav Saptah

Guwahati, Oct 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held discussions with senior government officials regarding the week-long celebration for Assamese receiving the classical language status recently by the Central government.

“Bhasha Gaurav Saptah”, will be observed between November 3 and 9 for the coveted status of Assamese language.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “I chaired an important meeting to chalk out details of 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptaah'. From Nov 3-9, Assam will celebrate the Classical Language Status conferred on Assamese and recollect the indelible contribution of languages in uniting society.”

“All colleges, schools and public offices will join this program that will commence by expressing our collective gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and to our litterateurs, who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the Assamese language,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that many facts about the 2000-year-old Assamese language will be unfurled during the celebration.

He added: “Assamese is over 2000 years old, facts such as these need to be reinforced during Bhasha Gaurav Saptah. Along with other online and offline activities in schools, colleges and public offices, we will also release a booklet explaining the importance of Classical Language.”

He earlier sought cooperation from all sections of the people of the state to make the celebration of the ‘Bhasa Gourav Saptah’ a grand success.

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese are the five additional languages that have been acknowledged as classical languages on 3rd October in a Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Oriya have previously achieved the coveted title, bringing the total number of classical Indian languages to eleven.

The creation of a Center of Excellence for the study of the language, funds for Professional Chairs at Central institutions, and worldwide awards for notable contributors are just a few of the major advantages that come with being designated as a classical language.

