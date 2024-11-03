Classical language status to Assamese: Week-long celebration begins in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 3 The week-long celebration of the classical language status of Assamese, Bhasha Gaurav Saptah (Language Pride Week), kickstarted in Assam on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the effort of the state government to observe the Bhasha Gaurav Saptah.

“#BhashaGauravSaptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people’s enthusiasm for Assamese being conferred Classical Language status. My best wishes. May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connection between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Prime Minister for his comments. He wrote, “Thank you Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm wishes on the commencement of #BhashaGauravSaptah.”

“People of Assam are indebted to the Government of India for conferring Assamese with the classical language status and numerous other efforts to preserve our linguistic diversity. This week is a celebration of the various languages that enrich Assam’s cultural landscape,” he added.

Sarma further said: “#BhashaGauravSaptah, a week-long celebration of Assam's rich linguistic heritage and the conferring of Classical Language status to Assamese, begins today. This week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving them.”

The Chief Minister asserted that many facts about the 2000-year-old Assamese language will be unfurled during the celebration.

“Assamese is over 2000 years old, facts such as these need to be reinforced during Bhasha Gaurav Saptah. Along with other online and offline activities in schools, colleges and public offices, we will also release a booklet explaining the importance of Classical Language,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma earlier sought cooperation from all sections of the people of the state to make the celebration of the ‘Bhasa Gourav Saptah’ a grand success.

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese are the five additional languages that have been acknowledged as classical languages on 3rd October in a Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Oriya have previously achieved the coveted title, bringing the total number of classical Indian languages to eleven.

The creation of a Center of Excellence for the study of the language, funds for Professional Chairs at Central institutions, and worldwide awards for notable contributors are just a few of the major advantages that come with being designated as a classical language.

