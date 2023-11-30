Classwork, exam suspended in two J&K colleges after protests

Srinagar, Nov 30 Authorities on Thursday suspended the classwork and exams at two colleges in J&K’s Srinagar city following sporadic student protests at these two places.

Students of Islamic College of Science & Commerce and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) have been protesting against derogatory social media post by a non-local student of the NIT that has hurt the sentiments of the Muslims.

Police has already registered an FIR against the non-local NIT student for posting inflammatory video/comment on social media.

On Wednesday, the students of Islamic College of Science & Commerce held peaceful protests seeking stringent action against the non-local student.

As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the authorities at these two colleges have suspended classwork/exam for the day.

Police have also issued a general advisory that anybody using social media to incite trouble by hurting sentiments and attempting to disturb peace would be booked under the relevant sections of law.

