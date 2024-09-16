Cleanliness drive to be organised in UP from Sep 17 till Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 16 A cleanliness campaign is to be conducted across Uttar Pradesh from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till October 2 -- the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and the date on which the 'Swacch Bharat Mission' (Clean India Mission) was launched 10 years ago.

According to an official statement, this campaign will be successful only with public participation in view of which joint efforts should be made. Extensive sanitation and fogging work should be done in mission mode across rural and urban areas in the state.

This campaign will give impetus to cleanliness programmes in public places and motivate people with an aim to maintain cleanliness around their houses and surroundings, including cities, villages, streets, mohallas, majras, chowpals etc.

Blood donation camps will also be organised in all the districts from September 17 to 19, a release noted.

A cleanliness campaign will be conducted in schools and hospitals at the divisional level from September 18 to 24.

The Centre is targeting timebound and targeted transformation of around two lakhs very difficult and dirty spots during the 'Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S)' 2024 campaign, which is the theme of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) for this year.

This year's Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) 2024 campaign is built around three core pillars:

1. Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari –- Public participation, awareness, and advocacy for Swachh Bharat.

2. Sampoorna Swachhata –- Mega cleanliness drives targeting difficult and dirty spots (Cleanliness Target Units).

3. SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir –- Single-window service, safety, and recognition camps for sanitation workers' welfare and health.

The SBM campaign, which was first launched on October 2, 2014, by Prime Minister Modi, embodies a 'Whole of Society' approach, making sanitation 'everyone's business'.

This campaign aims to inspire a shift towards fostering sustainable behavioural change, integrating cleanliness into daily habits, and promoting public participation in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

On Independence Day this year, Prime Minister Modi reiterated how Swachhata has become a key part of Indian society, driving transformative changes across the country.

This year's campaign is being celebrated under the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S)' and will run from September 17 to October 2, 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of the SBM.

The campaign, embracing the 'Whole of Society' approach, will actively engage citizens, industries, NGOs, development organisations, urban local bodies, panchayats, and various stakeholders. Additionally, through the 'Whole of Government' approach, all States, Union Territories, Chief Ministers, Union Ministries, and local bodies will participate to ensure a truly nationwide movement for cleanliness.

As the campaign move closer to Swachh Bharat Diwas, the campaign will continue to build momentum, fostering greater public participation, driving awareness, and contributing to a cleaner and healthier India.

