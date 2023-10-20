'Clear cut case made out': ED opposes Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest

New Delhi, Oct 20 The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Delhi High Court, which took up AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in connection with a case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy, that a clear cut case was made out against him.

Opposing Singh’s plea, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju for ED said that the accused was arrested in accordance with law, and that his plea is not maintainable.

He said that Singh’s plea is a bail application in the guise of writ petition.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who reserved the order on Singh’s plea, will likely pronounce the order on October 20.

On Tuesday, Singh told the High Court that the law against money laundering cannot become an instrument of oppression. Senior advocate Vikram Choudhari had submitted that his arrest was illegal, malicious and a case of perversion of power.

On October 13, the High Court had sought the ED's response on Singh's plea and had issued notice to the financial probe agency.

Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court had, the same day, sent Singh to 14 days’ judicial custody in the case. Singh has challenged his arrest by and remand to the ED saying that the grounds of arrest were not given to him by the financial probe agency.

On October 10, the ED had sought his further custody from Judge Nagpal on the grounds that his behaviour was totally non-cooperative with regard to the source of acquisition of some confidential documents of the ED pertaining to this case. The other grounds on which the ED sought Singh’s custody were that he refused to acknowledge or sign the Call Detail Record (CDR) of his mobile number in respect to the calls appearing between the said number and the number of co-accused, Amit Arora.

It was further submitted that the digital data of around 200 GB has been recovered during the course of the fresh search and the same is yet to be analysed and the task of confrontation of the accused with the said digital data is not completed.

On the other hand, senior advocate Rebecca John, who argued for Singh, claimed that the ED had no grounds for seeking extension of his custody in the case.

The financial probe agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor