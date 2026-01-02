Clear sky brings down minimum temperature in J&K; cold wave intensifies

Srinagar, Jan 2 Due to a clear night sky, the minimum temperature dropped throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, and the Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast cloudy, but mostly dry weather for the next 48 hours.

Srinagar city had one degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 7 and Pahalgam minus 6.2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 6 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6.5, Batote 2.8, Banihal minus 1.1 and Bhaderwah minus 2.8 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

The MeT Department has forecast generally dry weather from January 2 to January 5.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21, and so far this season, there has been no snowfall in the plains of the Valley. The upper reaches and some tourist spots, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, witnessed snowfall on New Year's Eve, much to the delight of tourists.

Earth scientists say that the absence of heavy snowfall during the 40-day-long Chillai Kalan would spell disaster during the summer months.

Asked when snowfall has already occurred in the mountains, how could problems arise in the coming summer months, the scientist said, “It is very simple. When there is a foot of snow on the ground in the plains, it is reasonable to expect that the higher reaches could have received five to seven feet of snow. When places like Gulmarg and Sonamarg receive less than a foot of snow, how can the perennial water reservoirs in the higher reaches get replenished?”

Locals have been eagerly looking forward to this season’s first snowfall in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara towns. Children in these towns and cities are missing all the fun connected with the first snowfall of the season.

For environmental reasons, locals are praying with folded hands for a plentiful snowfall this winter. The MeT forecast also suggests dry weather while the Chillai Kalan will end on January 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor