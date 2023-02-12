Clear sky in Jammu, cloudy Kashmir in next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Feb 12 The weather was dry in Jammu and inclement in the Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said that there will likely be clear sky in Jammu and generally cloudy sky in the valley during next 24 hours.

"Clear sky in Jammu and generally cloudy weather is likely in the valley during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.6, Pahalgam minus 4 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 16.5 and Leh minus 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5.8, Katra 5, Batote minus 0.7, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

