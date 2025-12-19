Cleric arrested for sexually abusing madrassa student in UP’s Bahraich

Lucknow, Dec 19 A cleric in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a madrassa student and threatening her with life if she approached cops or disclosed it to anyone.

The girl was sexually abused by the madrassa cleric a week ago, but the matter only came to light after the frightened girl told her parents about the disturbing episode. Her parents lodged a complaint with the Bahraich police, following which he was apprehended.

The cleric attempted to rape the student on December 12, after calling her to clean the madrasa premises. He also warned her against discussing it with anyone. The student was sent for a medical examination.

The incident took place at Madrassa Darul Uloom Gulshan-e-Syed Mehboob Ashraf in Ranjitbojha village near Rupaidiha.

According to the girl’s family, she was called by the maulvi (cleric) named Salman to sweep the premises. When she reached the madrassa, she was locked by the cleric inside a room, and then he tried to force himself upon her.

He also threatened to kill the student if she talked about it to anyone. It was a week later that she confided in her mother, after which the family filed the complaint.

Police officials said that the moment they received information about the incident, they initiated action and arrested the cleric over an attempt to rape.

The girl's family is demanding strict punishment for the accused. Police are also questioning other female students of the madrassa to expedite the investigation.

Notably, the madrassa has been under the police lens before also and faced action for alleged indulgence in black magic.

Sometime ago, it was found to be involved in illegal practices dealing with witchcraft. During the police investigation, amulets and various items associated with black magic were found inside the madrasa.

The madrassa operators were let off with a stern warning; however, a portion of the building was demolished using a bulldozer.

