Client's wife in UP booked for harassing lawyer's sister

Lucknow, June 23 In a shocking incident, a woman has been booked allegedly for online harassment of his lawyer's sister in Lucknow, police said.

The lawyer is contesting the case of her husband for domestic violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bazaarkhala, Anil Yadav, said that an FIR under charges of the IT Act and for threatening has been filed and an investigation is underway.

A local lawyer had filed a complaint with the police accusing his client's wife of harassing his sister online.

The lawyer in his complaint said, "I have known the man for a long time. I am giving him legal consultation. Since the beginning, his wife has been hostile to me and has been playing tricks and making attempts to stop me from providing legal assistance. She also used to pass rude comments at me whenever she saw me but I ignored it."

Recently, he added that the woman somehow obtained his sister's photos which she morphed and posted them on social media.

"I was shocked to see obscene photos of my sister on social media on April 15. When I confronted the client's wife, she threatened me with dire consequences and asked me to stop giving consultation to her husband," he alleged.

The lawyer has lodged a case against the woman and has requested the police to get his sister's photos deleted from social media.

