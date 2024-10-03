Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk set free, Delhi Police tell HC

New Delhi, Oct 3 The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained on September 30 night at the city’s Singhu border for violating prohibitory orders, has been released by the Delhi Police.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan took on the record the subsequent order passed by the Delhi Police withdrawing the prohibitory orders issued on September 30.

The now-withdrawn prohibitory order restricted assembly of five or more unauthorised persons, carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis and so on, 'picketing or dharnas in public areas in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central, as well as on all state borders of Delhi till October 5.

In its judicial order, the Bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted, “Learned Solicitor General, who appears on advance notice, states that the impugned order dated September 30 passed by the Commissioner of Police has been withdrawn vide order dated October 2, a photocopy of which has also been placed on the record.”

In light of the submission made by Solicitor General(SG) Tushar Mehta, the Delhi HC disposed of the pleas seeking the release of activist Wangchuk, along with his supporters.

The activist and over 100 people from Ladakh, headed to the national capital to demand Sixth Schedule Status for the Union Territory and granting law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity.

The VI Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides special protections and autonomy to certain tribal areas in India. It helps preserve their culture and manage their resources.

Earlier in the day, SG Mehta made a similar statement before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud after senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy mentioned a plea challenging the prohibitory orders for urgent listing. The Solicitor General said that the prohibitory order of the Commissioner of Police has been withdrawn.

The plea filed by the priest of the famous Kalkaji temple before the Supreme Court contended that the prohibitory order passed by the Delhi Police will have a chilling effect on the rights of the petitioner as well as those of many other citizens who are celebrating the Navratri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor