Climate-resilient policies vital, says Naidu; greets PM at renewable energy meet

Amaravati, Sep 16 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gandhinagar on Monday, stated that it was imperative to devise climate-resilient strategies for the energy sector.

CM Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, shared on his X handle that he was pleased to meet the Prime Minister.

CM Naidu shared a video, in which he is seen greeting PM Modi.

Both the leaders had a warm handshake and brief chat.

CM Naidu stated that he was attending the meeting to discuss the untapped renewable energy potential of Andhra Pradesh.

“It is imperative to devise strategies for our energy sector that are climate-resilient and compliant. This needs a fundamental transition in the way energy is generated, transmitted, distributed and utilised. In this context, the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet is significant. Andhra Pradesh is a pioneer in technology for prosperity, and now, it's the energy sector's turn,” wrote Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh CM is one of the keynote speakers at the event. He will pitch for investments in the state’s green energy sector.

The PM inaugurated the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo, being conducted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is attending the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet on behalf of the state government.

Vikramarka, who holds the portfolios of finance and energy, had said on Saturday that 20,000 MW of green power will be generated in the state by 2029-30.

The Deputy CM said that solar power panels were being provided for farmers’ pump sets at the government’s expense on a pilot basis in 25 to 30 villages on a saturation mode and this will help farmers earn money on solar power, along with their crops.

