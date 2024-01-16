Close shave for Rajdhani Express in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Jan 16 A major tragedy was averted due to the presence of mind of the loco pilots of Rajdhani Express as they managed to slow down the train after noticing a big boulder on the tracks in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday.

The Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express collided with the boulder before Sahibganj railway station, but the loco pilot had managed to slow down the train and stopped it in some time.

Due to the collision, the front portion of the train was partially damaged.

The train started at Malda Town station at 3.13 pm on Tuesday. When it was about to reach Sahibganj railway station, a big boulder was found placed in the middle of the track. The drivers of the train spotted the boulder and slowed down before the collision occurred.

Railway officials believe that it could be the handiwork of miscreants. The driver of the Rajdhani express informed senior officers of the incident. After the train reached Bhagalpur railway station, the driver lodged a complaint with the station master.

