'Clothing is individual choice': Siddaramaiah said that instructions given to lift hijab ban in Karnataka

Mysuru, Dec 22 In a move that spark of major controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that he has asked to lift the ban on hijab for students and pre-university college students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice.

"PM Modi's 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' is bogus. BJP is into dividing people and society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste," he said after inaugurating the newly-constructed Kavalande, Antarsante and Jayapura police stations in Nanjangudu constituency of Mysuru.

The previous BJP government has imposed ban on the wearing of hijab along with school and pre-university (class 11 and 12) college female students.

The move was questioned by the students in the High Court and the court had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently with the Supreme Court.

The issue had also divided society, especially students, on communal lines across the state and also made news at international level.

The Congress had announced that it would lift the ban on hijab when they came to power before elections.

Siddaramaiah also said that rich and the powerful are still acting with impunity.

"They are under the delusion that money can purchase the police force and this should not be allowed. Economy can develop only if law and order is good. All officers should understand that people are our masters.

"Protection of civil rights is the duty of the police department. Some sneak under the rug to break the law. This should not be allowed," the CM said.

Siddaramaiah opined that police force will be respected, if police stations are made people-friendly and officials use civilised language. He suggested that, If the intelligence department is proactive, crime can be prevented before it occurs. No illegal activities can take place without the knowledge of the police officers. Police should not sit in the police station and write, instead they should go to the spot, he added.

He said that his government planned programmes that benefit people of all castes and religions but also all parties.

"Does BJP want people not getting 10 kg of rice? Are they not traveling in buses for free? Are they not getting Griha Jyoti, Grilahakshmi benefit?"

