Cloudburst, flash floods damage roads, property in J&K, Kargil

Srinagar, July 28 Incessant rains in the Jammu division and flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Kargil district of Ladakh UT on Thursday damaged agricultural fields, private property and also led to rivers brimming up.

Reports from Kargil district said flash flood damaged some vehicles, agricultural fields, and houses. However, no loss of life has been reported.

In Jammu division, water level in Chenab, Tawi, Basantar and Ujh rivers rose alarming because of incessant rains.

At Akhnoor in Jammu district, the water level of Chenab rose to 35.5 ft in the morning which was above the danger mark.

The water level, however, came down to 32 ft in the evening.

The district administration in Ramban ordered closure of all educational institutions in the morning as the Chenab River runs through the middle of this district.

Four youth were rescued by the army in Poonch district after they were trapped in flood waters.

Few vehicles were damaged, some houses also sustained damage while a couple of bridges at two places were washed away by flash flood in Jammu division.

Flash floods were reported from Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, and Jammu districts.

Authorities had closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the morning after landslides hit the highway in Panthyal and Mehad stretches in Ramban district.

Water logging was also seen in Srinagar city where private vehicles remained stuck at some places due to flooded streets.

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes as officials said a decision on resumption would be taken after the weather improves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor