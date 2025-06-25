Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh Triggers Flash Floods; Two Dead, Around 20 Feared Swept Away

Two people died and at least 20 others are feared swept away as cloudburst and flash floods caused destruction across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The incidents were reported from Kangra and Kullu districts. According to the media reports, tn Kangra district, two bodies were recovered from Manuni Khad after a sudden surge in water inundated the area near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric Project. Around 15 to 20 labourers are feared missing. The workers were resting in temporary shelters after rain halted work at the project site. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force, local administration, gram panchayat and revenue department reached the site to carry out search operations. Some local workers were reported safe.

In Kullu district, three people went missing after multiple cloudbursts triggered flash floods. The incidents occurred in Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj and in Shilagarh village of Gadsa. The floods damaged homes, shops, a school and bridges. According to the media reports, the missing persons were trying to retrieve valuables from their homes when they were swept away. Flash floods also hit Manali and Banjar subdivisions. Search and rescue efforts are underway.

In Banjar, a bridge in Hornagad was washed away and floodwaters entered a government school. Farmland and a cowshed also sustained damage. The Manali-Chandigarh National Highway suffered partial damage after the swollen Beas River eroded part of the road near Manali. Traffic is still moving through the affected area. In Lahaul-Spiti, landslides and overflowing drains blocked the road from Kaza to Samdoh. Police reported disruptions at several points.

The weather department recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state. Palampur received the highest rainfall with 145.5 millimetres, followed by Jogindernagar with 113 millimetres. Nahan, Baijnath and Poanta Sahib also reported significant rain. Sundernagar and Kangra experienced thunderstorms while Tabo recorded gusty winds reaching 56 kilometres per hour. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest location on Wednesday with a temperature of 13.1 degrees Celsius. Una was the hottest at 33.6 degrees, the meteorological department said. The Met office has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur until Thursday evening. An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in up to seven districts until June 29.