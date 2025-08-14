Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Casualties Feared As Flash Flood Hits Chishoti Village in Kishtwar

Several people were feared dead after a massive cloudburst struck the Chishoti area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, August 14. The incident, which took place along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra in the Padder sub-division, triggered panic among locals in the region.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma. Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided."

Cloudburst at Chishoti village of Padder Sub Division in J&K’s Kishtwar enroute to Machail Matta Yatra, casualties feared — Further Detail Awaited. #Cloudburst#paddar#machailyatra@DICKishtwar@dckishtwar@SSPKishtwarpic.twitter.com/zhWLN7LTp4 — Komal Singh Manhas | News 18 (@KomalSinghN18) August 14, 2025

"A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started," said Pankaj Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma said that no count on casualties yet, but there is huge devastation. He said there were huge crowds at the time of the incident due to the ongoing yatra.

#WATCH | On flash flood at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, J&K LoP and MLA Padder- Nagseni, MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma says, "We don't have any numbers or data yet, but there is a possibility of huge damage there. Currently, we don't have any numbers or data. Due to the ongoing yatra,… pic.twitter.com/dxCBwuylGl — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

"We don't have any numbers or data yet, but there is a possibility of huge damage there. Currently, we don't have any numbers or data. Due to the ongoing yatra, the area is congested. I will speak to the LG and ask for an NDRF team for rescue operations," Padder- Nagseni MLA, Sharma told the news agency ANI on flash flooding.