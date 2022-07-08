Cloudy sky, rain, thundershowers likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, July 8 The Meteorological department on Friday forecast generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy weather with rain/thundershowers at scattered places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 17.1 and Gulmarg 12.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass clocked 12.1 degrees and Leh 15 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 25.9 degrees, Katra 24.7, Batote 18.9, Banihal 20.8 and Bhaderwah 22.4 as the minimum temperature.

