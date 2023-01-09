Cloudy sky with chances of light rain, snow in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 9 Weather was inclement with rain and snow in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that similar conditions would prevail.

"Mainly cloudy weather with chances of scattered light rain/snow is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 0.9, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 7.5 and Leh minus 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5.2, Katra 10.5, Batote 7, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah also 5.2 as the minimum temperature.

