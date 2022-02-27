Cloudy weather forecast in J&K, Ladakh till Tuesday

Srinagar, Feb 27 Weather remained mainly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the MeT department forecast cloudy weather till Tuesday.

A statement issued by the department said, "Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy till March 1st and cloudy with possibility of light Rain/snow(over higher reaches) during March 2-3rd. There is no forecast of any significant weather till March 5th".

Srinagar had 1.4, Pahalgam minus 5.4 and Gulmarg minus 9.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 15.4, Leh minus 10.1 and Kargil minus 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 8.1, Katra 6.6, Batote 0.4, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

