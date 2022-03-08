Cloudy weather with rain, snow at isolated places likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 8 Rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the MeT department forecast generally cloudy weather with rain and snow at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with rain, snow at isolated places in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 5.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.2 degree and Gulmarg minus 4.5 degree as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 2.4 degree and Kargil minus 8.4 while the parameters for Drass were not available in the morning.

Jammu city clocked 12.7 degrees, Katra 12.3, Batote 5.2, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

