CM Abdullah puts all departments on high alert following incessant rain across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 24 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday put all departments on high alert following unprecedented rainfall in the Jammu division and moderate to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir division.

An official statement said that Chief Minister Abdullah has directed all departments concerned to remain on high alert in view of heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir, which have caused waterlogging in several residential areas and led to rivers and nallahs flowing above the danger mark.

The Chief Minister has emphasised close coordination among departments, ensuring that control rooms remain fully functional and responsive. The Chief Minister’s Office is in constant touch with the line departments to monitor the evolving situation.

Special priority is being given to clearing waterlogged areas, restoring drainage systems, and ensuring the immediate resumption of essential services, including drinking water supply and electricity in the affected regions, he said.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the public to remain cautious and cooperate with the administration as necessary safety as relief measures are being taken.

Flash floods have damaged a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway near Kathua town, while a flood alert has been declared in Samba district after the Basantgarh nallah started flowing above the danger mark on Sunday morning.

Jammu city recorded 190.4 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Water in many low-lying areas of the Jammu division has caused waterlogging, with the spill over entering houses in many cases.

The Met Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of the valley and heavy to very heavy rainfall with cloudburst/flashfloods/mudslides in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch districts during the next 24 hours.

People have been advised to stay away from river banks, Kaccha structures and move with caution in landslide and flash flood-prone areas.

