CM Adityanath calls for strong laws to prevent human waste contamination in food

Lucknow, Oct 15 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held an important meeting to discuss a proposed new law aimed at permanently preventing the recent incidents of contamination in food items like juices, lentils, and bread.

The meeting took stock of recent incidents of contamination in food items such as juices, lentils, and bread, involving human waste and unsanitary materials across various regions of the country. Chief Minister Adityanath is of the view that such occurrences are horrific and can adversely affect public health, as well as social harmony.

The Chief Minister emphasised that given the importance of ensuring the purity of food products and maintaining consumer trust regarding public safety, it is necessary to enact strict laws. Clear regulations must be developed concerning hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and street vendors, he directed. Those who violate the law should face imprisonment and fines. Such crimes should be treated as cognizable and non-bailable offences, the Chief Minister instructed.

According to a directive given by the Chief Minister, the law must ensure that there is no activity where anti-social elements conceal their identities to mix human waste and unsanitary materials into food and beverages. Strict action must be taken to curb such anti-social activities.

The directive further states that every consumer must have the right to access necessary information about food and beverage vendors and service providers. Therefore, it should be mandatory for vendors to display signboards at their establishments. All employees in food establishments must carry identification cards. There should be strict penalties for those who use false identities or provide misleading information.

Chief Minister Adityanath’s directive further says that every food establishment must ensure that no food is contaminated. A sufficient number of CCTV cameras must be installed in kitchens and dining areas for continuous monitoring, with footage available for a minimum of one month upon request from the district administration.

When preparing food in kitchens and serving it in establishments, wearing hair covers, masks, and gloves must be mandatory. Food business operators must provide details of their employees to the relevant authorities.

If any employee in a food establishment is confirmed to be an infiltrator or an illegal foreign national, strict action must be taken against them. The law should include clear provisions in this regard, say the directives.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor