CM Adityanath congratulates Cabinet Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari on re-election

New Delhi, June 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid courtesy visits to Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, congratulating them on their re-election.

Following the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers, Yogi Adityanath took to his social media handle, X, and extended his best wishes to them for being inducted in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Cabinet for a third-consecutive term.

PM Modi, along with a 71-strong Council of Ministers, took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Key figures like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar retained their posts as Cabinet Ministers.

The new government comprises 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State (MoS).

As many as 11 ministers from the NDA alliance partners took the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

While the specific portfolios have not yet been announced, the formation of Modi 3.0 reflects a pan-India representation and significant inclusion of alliance partners.

