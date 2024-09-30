CM Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi: ‘Accidental Hindus’ raised in Roman culture can’t tolerate Ram Temple

New Delhi, Sep 30 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on Congress during several poll rallies in Haryana, claiming that ‘Accidental Hindus', raised in a culture like that of Rome, cannot tolerate Ram Temple.

“After 500 years long wait, on January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a consecration ritual to install Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Not only the country but also the whole world was thrilled by this, yet the unfortunate Congress, shedding crocodile tears, despised it. This reflected the difference between the culture of 'Ram' and that of 'Rome',” CM Adityanath remarked.

He further stated that individuals raised in Ram's culture have fought tirelessly for 500 years for their values, while those influenced by Roman culture cannot accept Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

CM Adityanath termed such individuals as 'Accidental Hindus', stating that they can never be honest to the country and its people. "Those who do not respect Ram are of no use to us," he added.

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘naach-gaana’ at Ram Mandir remark, the CM said, "Those who accuse us of dancing at the temple's inauguration come from a lineage that has spent its life in dance and music."

He accused Congress of belittling Hindu sentiments, slamming the Gandhi scion for questioning constitutional institutions abroad.

He recalled how the temple was demolished in 1526, leading to centuries of oppression. He stated that the first government of independent India also failed to honour Hindu culture, unlike the current government led by PM Modi, which has resolved a longstanding issue within two years.

He highlighted the developmental achievements during the BJP's tenure in Haryana, contrasting them with Congress's past record of corruption and neglect.

He reiterated PM Modi's commitment to prioritise the rights of the poor and marginalised over any other group.

--IANS

