CM Adityanath to hold first cabinet meeting at 10 am today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

CM Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at 11:30 am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker.

Although a new Speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the cabinet, the Protem Speaker Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

The Governor will administer the oath of Protem speaker on March 26.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share

( With inputs from ANI )

