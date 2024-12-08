CM Atishi blames BJP for sheltering Rohingyas in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 8 AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hit out at the BJP for levelling false charges on her party over sheltering Rohingyas and getting their names included in the voters’ list, claiming that it was the ruling party which brought these refugees to the Capital.

In a social media message, CM Atishi tagged a 2022 tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and said, “In their rush to blame Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leaders even forgot who brought and settled them in Delhi and where.”

She attached Puri’s old tweet which said, “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said the truth has come before Delhiites. “Truth cannot be suppressed, it comes to light one day. Today, Hardeep Puriji’s tweet has brought the truth before Delhi residents.”

A BJP leader countered CM Atishi’s social media post saying it was Kejriwal who, in a letter dated June 23, 2021, had written to civic agencies to provide 240 EWS flats and a community centre to Rohingyas in Bakkarwala area.

The Delhi CM’s social media post in Hindi comes at a time when the BJP has alleged that the AAP government got names of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis added to voters’ lists.

Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva attacked the AAP over “bogus voters” in Assembly election rolls and reminded illegal voters that they may get jailed for one year if they impersonate or indulge in illegal voting.

While AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP, along with the Election Commission, of getting the names of its voters removed from rolls, the Delhi BJP vowed not to allow even a single Rohingya or Bangladeshi or any bogus voter to cast a vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

