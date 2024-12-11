CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Convoy Accident: ASI Dies, Six Injured as Car Collides with Rajasthan Chief Minister's Carcade in Jaipur

An assistant sub-inspector of traffic police died and six others were injured when two vehicles in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade met with an accident in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur on Wednesday. Sharma was on his way to attend a Laghu Udyog Bharti event, where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest. The accident occurred near Akshaya Patra Chauraha on Jagatpura Road.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: An accident occurr involving a vehicle in CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy at NRI Circle pic.twitter.com/5e4A4FYYn4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Ramnagaria Police Station SHO Arun Kumar said the carcade was moving on Jagatpura Road when a car suddenly came from the wrong side and collided with an escort vehicle. Another vehicle in the carcade was also impacted.

The accident resulted in injuries to five policemen and two other individuals. They were admitted to various hospitals across Jaipur. ASI Surendra Singh, who was managing traffic at the intersection, succumbed to a critical head injury during treatment.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma personally assisted in transporting a critically injured person to the hospital in his car. He also met the injured individuals in hospitals and enquired about their condition. The CM ultimately missed the planned event due to the incident.

The injured included ACP Traffic Aamir Hassan, constables Balwan Singh, Rajendra Singh, and Devendra Singh, along with two civilians, Pavan Kumar and Amit Kumar Aulia.

A case has been registered at the Ramnagaria Police Station in connection with the accident.

आज जयपुर में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण वाहन दुर्घटना में सहायक उप-निरीक्षक (ASI) श्री सुरेंद्र जी के निधन व अन्य नागरिकों के घायल होने की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



इस अपार दुःख की घड़ी में हमारी संवेदनशील सरकार मृतक के परिजनों व घायलों के साथ खड़ी है। इस दुर्घटना के उपरांत संबंधित अधिकारियों… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 11, 2024

Expressing his grief, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X, “The death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra Ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad. In this hour of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured.”