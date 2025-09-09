CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates All Gujarat Caterers Association Expo in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated the All Gujarat Caterers Association (AGCA) Expo 2025 in Ahmedabad, a two-day event showcasing the state's growing catering and culinary sector.

The expo, which began on Tuesday, features more than 150 stalls and around 2,500 exhibitors, with an estimated 5,000 visitors expected to attend from across the country.

The event highlights diverse cuisines, culinary arts, and innovations in the food and beverage industry, while also hosting seminars and workshops by experts to guide caterers and entrepreneurs.

During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with stallholders and emphasised the importance of health-conscious food practices, urging caterers to reduce the use of oil and contribute to the state's 'Medasvita Mukt Gujarat' campaign promoting better public health.

Organisers said the expo is not only a business platform but also an opportunity for knowledge exchange among members of the catering fraternity.

AGCA president Bhavanisingh Purohit thanked the Chief Minister for his presence, saying it greatly boosted the morale of participants. Ahmedabad chapter president Manoj Purohit, along with members from across Gujarat, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The catering industry in Gujarat has witnessed rapid growth over the past decade, driven by the state’s booming wedding market, large-scale social functions, and increasing demand from the corporate sector.

With Gujarat being one of India's top destinations for grand weddings and community events, caterers here cater to gatherings ranging from intimate family functions to mega-events hosting thousands of guests.

The industry is also evolving with a growing emphasis on hygiene, innovation, vegetarian and vegan options, and digital management systems, making Gujarat’s catering sector not just a business but a vital part of its cultural and social fabric.

Last month, a three-day Pharma and Labtech Expo 2025 was inaugurated in the state, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across India's thriving pharmaceutical and laboratory technology sectors.

