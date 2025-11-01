CM Bhupendra Patel reviews crop damage after unseasonal rains in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Nov 1 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reviewed the situation arising out of unseasonal rainfall and weather changes that have caused damage to standing crops across several parts of the state, an official said.

Chief Minister Patel directed the administration to conduct a detailed assessment of the loss suffered by farmers due to the recent untimely rains and to ensure that relief assistance is provided promptly as per the official norms.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments to take stock of the situation.

He instructed the District Collectors to immediately submit comprehensive reports on crop damage and to expedite the survey process in coordination with the agriculture officers at the taluka and village levels.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that rainfall was reported in various districts over the past few days due to changes in weather conditions. The rains, accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds, have affected certain standing crops that were nearing harvest.

CM Patel instructed the departments concerned to maintain close contact with farmers and to ensure that all possible administrative and technical support is extended to minimise their distress. He also said that the government would act swiftly once the damage reports are received from the ground.

The Chief Minister emphasised that farmers should not face unnecessary delays in accessing assistance under existing relief provisions and insurance schemes.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning of crop insurance mechanisms and the availability of agricultural input supplies in affected regions. CM Patel urged officials to maintain transparency in the damage assessment process and to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are covered.

The state government said it is closely monitoring the situation and that further steps will be taken based on the survey findings and weather developments in the coming days.

Unseasonal rains have been reported from several parts of Saurashtra, North Gujarat, and Central Gujarat over the past week, raising concerns among farmers about damage to cotton, groundnut, and other seasonal crops.

