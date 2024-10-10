CM Bhupendra Patel visits Mumbai, Gujarat mourns death of Ratan Tata

Gandhinagar, Oct 10 The Gujarat government has declared a one-day state mourning on Thursday as homage to the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

The visionary leader, known for his contributions to India's industry and philanthropy, passed away late Wednesday evening, prompting an outpouring of grief nationwide.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is in Mumbai on Thursday to pay respects to Ratan Tata, whose mortal remains are at the National Centre for Performing Arts Lane, Nariman Point.

After offering his final tributes, Chief Minister Patel will return to Gandhinagar later on Thursday noon.

One of the most notable instances of Ratan Tata's association with Gujarat was the establishment of the Tata Nano plant in Sanand.

In 2008, after facing challenges in West Bengal due to protests at the original Nano manufacturing site in Singur, Ratan Tata decided to relocate the plant to Gujarat.

The then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm invitation, offering support and infrastructure to set up the plant in Sanand, a town near Ahmedabad.

The Sanand plant became the manufacturing hub for the Tata Nano, the world's most affordable car.

Ratan Tata's dream project was to provide affordable mobility to millions of Indians, and the move was seen as a major milestone for Gujarat, positioning it as a key player in India's automotive industry.

The plant also created thousands of jobs and fostered regional development, turning Sanand into a thriving industrial zone.

Beyond the Nano plant, Tata Group's presence in Gujarat expanded to multiple sectors.

Tata Chemicals, with its soda ash plant in Mithapur, has been one of the largest employers in the region.

Tata Power also significantly contributed to Gujarat's energy sector by investing in clean energy projects, including wind and solar power initiatives.

Through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Tata Group helped promote the state's IT and services sector, further bolstering Gujarat's position as a destination for technology and innovation.

Ratan Tata's legacy in Gujarat extends far beyond industrial development.

His deep belief in corporate social responsibility led the Tata Group to engage in numerous social welfare initiatives in the state.

The Tata Trusts, one of India's oldest philanthropic organisations, led efforts in Gujarat's education, healthcare, and rural development.

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, these initiatives focused on improving the quality of life for underprivileged communities, promoting education, and fostering healthcare access in rural areas.

