CM Bommai expresses grief over Karnataka tourists death in road accident in UP

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday extended his grief over the loss of life due to a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The chief minister termed the tragedy "very unfortunate".

Bomai wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the phone requesting him to arrange for the best medical aid for the injured and also for bringing the mortal remains of the dead to the state.

"All the arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured and bringing the mortal remains of the dead," he said.

A total of seven members of a family from Karnataka's Bidar died in an accident near Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and as many as nine people were injured in the mishap. They were on their way to Ayodhya.

( With inputs from ANI )

