CM Bommai lauds PM Modi's efforts in helping bring back Naveen's body from Ukraine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making an impossible task possible by bringing back Karnataka student Naveen's mortal remains from war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking to media after receiving Naveen's mortal remains at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bommai said, "I have already thanked Prime Minister Modi for the intense efforts which made it possible. He has made an impossible task possible through his Bhagirath-like effort. India had airlifted its citizens from Libya too when under attack from ISIS. These tasks prove to the world that India is a big power."

"Through diplomatic contacts with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine, the central government succeeded in getting safe passage for special flights to bring the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, an MBBS student who died in Kharkiv during Ukraine war," he added.

"Naveen was to be received by his parents on his return as a doctor after completing his studies, it is unfortunate that his parents had to receive his mortal remains," Bommai said.

Bommai further added that many students have returned from Ukraine. Unfortunately, Naveen fell victim to a missile splinter attack. PM Modi had consoled the family over the phone. The Indian government did a commendable job through Operation Ganga to bring back its students stranded in Ukraine.

"The Operation which went on for three weeks brought 19,000 Indian students back, of which 572 were from Karnataka, 62 students from the State had returned before the start of the Operation. I was in constant contact with the PM Office and External Affairs minister Jaishankar, our MPs too put in their efforts to make it a success," Bommai said.

The mortal remains of Naveen were secured by contacting funeral agents and it was embalmed. Despite shelling near the mortuary the mortal remains were brought to Versova, Greece where it was given a zinc coating and brought to Dubai from where the flight ultimately arrived in Bengaluru.

"Narendra Modi has shown what our strength is. There are many who criticise him. But PM Modi has shown that success could be achieved through honest and humane efforts," Bommai said.

Bommai said that the Karnataka government has had a big role in this successful operation as it maintained and sustained coordination to bring back its students through Delhi, Gaziabad and Mumbai till the students from the state reached their homes.

Elaborating the process he said, "First a Whatsapp group was set up to establish contact with the students and they were counselled. Within 12 hours a toll-free number was established to render assistance. IAS officer Manoj Rajan was in constant touch with the Ukraine Embassy."

Bommai thanked everyone who was involved in this operation. "The pain and grief will always remain that Naveen could not be brought back alive. We will render all the help needed for his family," Bommai said.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor