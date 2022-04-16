CM Bommai releases Rs 20 crore for Hampi Kannada University

A grant of Rs 20 crore would be released immediately to Hampi Kannada University from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Bommai inaugurated a building at the premises of Hampi Kannada University today.

The Chief Minister, in his address after inaugurating the new buildings in the Hampi Kannada University premises, said that there is a demand for Rs 80 crore. "A grant of Rs 20 crore would be released immediately to Hampi Kannada University. The remaining amount would be released in 2-3 phases," he said.

"The Universities should not be confined to just the campus. Times are changing due to globalisation and liberalisation. Kannada is not a thing to be hidden, it is a thing to be opened up," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Kannada should be used in research work and should not lag behind in any field of study.

"Kannada as a language should not be confined to usage just in daily life. It should be used in research and stress should be laid on adopting the technology. Kannada should not lag behind in any field. Kannada should be used in research too," he said.

The Chief Minister advocated the need for new thinking and expansion of the reach of Hampi University. "A Research Centre would be established in the name of MP Prakash. The State government would provide special assistance for the project," Bommai said.

Bommai recalled the immense contribution of former Minister MP Prakash in setting up Kannada university, the press release mentioned.

( With inputs from ANI )

